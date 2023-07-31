MagazineBuy Print

Atalanta Open: Taylor Fritz beats Vukic to bag sixth career title

The top seed and highest-ranked American at No. 9 tuned up for the U.S. Open with his second victory of the season on hard courts, having won the Delray Beach title in February.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 08:05 IST , ATALANTA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Taylor Fritz poses for a photo with the trophy after defeating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the ATP Atlanta Open final at Atlantic Station on July 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Taylor Fritz poses for a photo with the trophy after defeating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the ATP Atlanta Open final at Atlantic Station on July 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Taylor Fritz poses for a photo with the trophy after defeating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the ATP Atlanta Open final at Atlantic Station on July 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Taylor Fritz won his sixth career title Sunday, beating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4 at the Atlanta Open.

The top seed and highest-ranked American at No. 9 tuned up for the U.S. Open with his second victory of the season on hard courts, having won the Delray Beach title in February.

Also Read: Poland Open: Top-ranked Swiatek routs Siegemund to win title

He appeared en route to winning this title easily, reaching the final without dropping a set and then holding two match points while leading 6-5 in the second with Vukic serving. But the Australian erased those and then won the tiebreaker to force the deciding set.

Fritz, 25, recovered to take the third and deny Vukic his first ATP Tour title.

The 27-year-old Vukic, who played collegiately at Illinois, will rise to a career-high No. 62 in the ATP rankings. He would have climbed into the top 50 with a victory.

