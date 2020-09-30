Vaishnavi Adkar misses French Open chance due to COVID-19

The chances of Indian juniors finding their way into the main draw of the French Open dwindled as Vaishnavi Adkar could not make it to Paris.

Vaishnavi tested positive for COVID-19 in a mandatory test done prior to the flight to France. Thus, only Dev Javia reached Paris, along with coach Shrimal Bhatt.

"We had another test yesterday here, and are awaiting results," said Bhatt from Paris.

The coach and player were kept in quarantine for a day on Wednesday, and will start training from Thursday.

In a junior wild card event, Dev will compete with players from Brazil and Mexico. The winner of the event will get a wild card entry into the junior draw of Roland Garros.

"I was scheduled to travel with Vaishnavi. She had positive tests, and mine was negative," said Vaishnavi’s father, Nihar Adkar.

Dev and Vaishnavi Adkar had won the Indian event at the DLTA Complex earlier this year to gain the ticket to Paris.