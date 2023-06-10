Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tokito Oda becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion

The 17-year-old is also guaranteed to become the youngest ever world number one in the discipline.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 19:06 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Japan’s Tokito Oda during the Men’s Wheelchair Singles Final of the 2023 French Open.
Japan’s Tokito Oda during the Men’s Wheelchair Singles Final of the 2023 French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Japan’s Tokito Oda during the Men’s Wheelchair Singles Final of the 2023 French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japan’s Tokito Oda defeated top-ranked Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4 in the French Open wheelchair final to become the sport’s youngest Grand Slam champion on Saturday.

The 17-year-old is also guaranteed to become the youngest ever world number one in the discipline.

“I was really happy to get the two dreams on the one day -- for the youngest player to be No. 1 in world and to win a Grand Slam title; so two dreams come true today. It’s happiest day of my life,” said Oda.

ALSO READ
Korneeva beats Perez Alarcon to win French Open girls’ title

His win on Saturday avenged his defeat to seven-time major winner Hewett at the Australian Open in January.

“It was first time for me on the Philippe Chatrier court. There were so many people in the crowd. Somebody say, ‘Come on, Tokito,’ and somebody say, ‘Allez, Tokito.’ I was really happy to hear that word.”

The new world rankings will be released on Monday.

Related Topics

French Open 2023 /

Tokito Oda /

Alfie Hewett

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: India 6/0 (2 overs); Rohit, Gill eye steady start in record run-chase of 444
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tokito Oda becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion
    AFP
  3. Swiatek vs Muchova Live Score, French Open 2023 women’s final: Iga eyes third Roland-Garros title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi gets superstar’s welcome in China ahead of Australia friendly
    AFP
  5. Korneeva beats Perez Alarcon to win French Open girls’ title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Tokito Oda becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion
    AFP
  2. Korneeva beats Perez Alarcon to win French Open girls’ title
    AP
  3. Swiatek vs Muchova Live Score, French Open 2023 women’s final: Iga eyes third Roland-Garros title
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘History hovering’ over Djokovic as Grand Slam record beckons
    AFP
  5. Tension of the first two sets caused cramping in entire body: Alcaraz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: India 6/0 (2 overs); Rohit, Gill eye steady start in record run-chase of 444
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tokito Oda becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion
    AFP
  3. Swiatek vs Muchova Live Score, French Open 2023 women’s final: Iga eyes third Roland-Garros title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi gets superstar’s welcome in China ahead of Australia friendly
    AFP
  5. Korneeva beats Perez Alarcon to win French Open girls’ title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment