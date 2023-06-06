Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2023: Zverev knocks out Dimitrov for quarterfinal spot

Alexander Zverev punched his ticket into the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov on Monday to raise hopes that his barren Grand Slam run could finally end.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 06:46 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

An aggressive Alexander Zverev punched his ticket into the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Bulgarian 28th seed Grigor Dimitrov on Monday to raise hopes that his barren Grand Slam run could finally end.

Playing in the late session on Court Philippe Chatrier for the third match in a row, 22nd seed Zverev was at his dominant best again on a balmy evening as he returned to the quarter-finals for a fifth time in six years.

ALSO READ
French Open 2023, June 6 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info

Up next for the towering twice Roland Garros semifinalist is Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Zverev, whose only defeat by Dimitrov in four previous meetings was nearly a decade ago, wrapped up the first set in double quick time with stunning shot-making that helped him capitalise on all three of his breakpoints.

Having been on the ropes early in the match, the 32-year-old Dimitrov came out fighting in the second set and broke for a 3-2 lead before saving two breakpoints to hold in the next game.

ALSO READ
French Open 2023: Swiatek to face Gauff in quarterfinals after Tsurenko retires unwell

But the wheels soon came off for former world number three Dimitrov, who miscued a volley and was flummoxed by a lob into the wind, as German Zverev hit back and increased his grip on the contest when his opponent crashed a shot into the net.

Zverev saved breakpoints to go up 3-0 in the third but a double fault handed Dimitrov a lifeline and he drew level.

Normal service soon resumed, however, and Zverev finished the match in fine style to send out a warning to his rivals.

Related Topics

Alexander Zverev /

Grigor Dimitrov /

French Open 2023 /

ATP /

Roland Garros

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2023: Zverev knocks out Dimitrov for quarterfinal spot
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation
    Reuters
  3. Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
    Reuters
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic bids farewell to football - ‘God is sad too’
    AFP
  5. NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2023: Zverev knocks out Dimitrov for quarterfinal spot
    Reuters
  2. French Open 2023, June 6 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2023: Swiatek to face Gauff in quarterfinals after Tsurenko retires unwell
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2023: Rune beats Cerundolo in final set tiebreak, sets up quarterfinal rematch with Ruud
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gauff beats Schmiedlova to enter French Open quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2023: Zverev knocks out Dimitrov for quarterfinal spot
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation
    Reuters
  3. Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
    Reuters
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic bids farewell to football - ‘God is sad too’
    AFP
  5. NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment