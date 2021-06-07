Tennis Tennis Nadal thumps Sinner to enter 15th French Open quarterfinal Nadal, who is yet to drop a set at the French Open since the 2019 final, was given an early scare in the first set before proceeding to close out the game 7-5, 6-3, 6-0. Reuters 07 June, 2021 23:16 IST Rafael Nadal cruised to his 15th French Open quarter-final as he beat Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets on Monday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 07 June, 2021 23:16 IST Claycourt king Rafael Nadal overcame a wobbly start to subdue Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 on Monday and book a place in the French Open quarter-finals.The Spaniard, looking to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros singles title and become the only man with 21 Grand Slam singles crowns, has won 35 consecutive sets in Paris.READ: Djokovic enters French Open quarters with five-set comeback over Musetti World number 19 Sinner, who at 19 years old has been labelled as the next big thing in tennis, hit a brick wall on court Philippe Chatrier after leading 5-3 in the opening set.Third seed Nadal will now face Argentine Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semi-finals. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.