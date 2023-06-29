MagazineBuy Print

Swiatek makes first grass-court semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

The four-time Grand Slam champion is yet to get past the fourth round of Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, although she was junior champion at the All England Club in 2018.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 23:25 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek in action. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE - Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action. | Photo Credit: AP

World number one Iga Swiatek made the semi-finals of a grass-court tournament for the first time by beating Anna Blinkova in Bad Homburg on Thursday.

Swiatek defeated the Russian ninth seed 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between the two players.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is yet to get past the fourth round of Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, although she was junior champion at the All England Club in 2018.

READ MORE | Gauff beats Pegula to reach Eastbourne semifinals

On Thursday, the Pole broke Blinkova once in the first set and twice in the second.

Throughout the match she demonstrated a notable improvement to her serve compared to when she crashed out to Alize Cornet in the Wimbledon third round last year.

The 22-year-old has won three of the past five Grand Slams but has never won a tournament on grass, despite claiming 14 trophies in her young career.

World number 39 Blinkova made the final herself at the Wimbledon junior tournament eight years ago, but has never got past round two as a senior.

Swiatek will next face Italian Lucia Bronzetti, who defeated French eighth seed Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-3 earlier on Thursday.

American Emma Navarro also reached the semi-finals after her opponent Rebeka Masarova pulled out in the second set due to a knee injury, while trailing 7-6 (7/2), 1-1.

In Thursday’s last quarter-final, second-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova takes on Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Wimbledon

