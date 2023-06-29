Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak has been banned for 13 months for doping, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday.
Majchrzak, who climbed to 75th in the world in February 2022, returned several positive tests for banned substances last year.
Majchrzak admitted the violations while denying having “knowingly taken any banned substance”.
READ MORE | Indians at Wimbledon: First appearance, first win, title and more
Having been provisionally suspended on November 30 last year Majchrzak’s ban will run until December 29, 2023.
He is prohibited from participating in and attending official tennis tournaments.
In 2022, he notably reached the semi-finals in Pune, India, as well as quarter-finals in Geneva and Sofia.
His best run at the Grand Slams came in 2019 when he went to the third round of the US Open after making it through qualifying.
Latest on Sportstar
- Polish tennis player Majchrzak banned for doping
- India ranked 100 in FIFA Rankings: Indian Football returns to top 100 after five years
- Feliciano Lopez career ends in Mallorca with quarterfinal loss to Hanfmann
- Man United agrees to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
- ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Starc nabs Root to put Australia ahead in the game
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE