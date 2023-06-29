MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Polish tennis player Majchrzak banned for doping

Majchrzak, who climbed to 75th in the world in February 2022, returned several positive tests for banned substances last year.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 22:23 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

FILE: Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in action.
FILE: Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE: Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak has been banned for 13 months for doping, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday.

Majchrzak, who climbed to 75th in the world in February 2022, returned several positive tests for banned substances last year.

Majchrzak admitted the violations while denying having “knowingly taken any banned substance”.

READ MORE | Indians at Wimbledon: First appearance, first win, title and more

Having been provisionally suspended on November 30 last year Majchrzak’s ban will run until December 29, 2023.

He is prohibited from participating in and attending official tennis tournaments.

In 2022, he notably reached the semi-finals in Pune, India, as well as quarter-finals in Geneva and Sofia.

His best run at the Grand Slams came in 2019 when he went to the third round of the US Open after making it through qualifying.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
