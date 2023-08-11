MagazineBuy Print

Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

While Collins is looking to reach the semifinals of a Masters event for only the second time in her career, Swiatek could become the first player since Pliskova (2018-19) to win 50+ matches in consecutive seasons.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 20:57 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Iga Swiatek (left) faces Danielle Collins (right) in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Friday.
Iga Swiatek (left) faces Danielle Collins (right) in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP & AFP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek (left) faces Danielle Collins (right) in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP & AFP

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, a WTA 1000 Masters event, in Montreal on Friday.

The clash is scheduled to be the third match on Court Central on the fifth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The Canadian Open quarterfinal clash between Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins will be live streamed on WTA TV from 12:45AM IST on August 12.

Top seed Swiatek comes into the last-eight clash after a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over 14th seed Karolina Muchova in a rain interrupted round of 16 match. The Pole, who had received a bye in the opening round, earlier beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6(8), 6-2 in the second round.

On the other hand, USA’s Collins had to go through qualifiers to make it to the main draw. However, former Australian Open runner-up Collins has registered comprehensive victories in her last three matches - 6-2, 6-2 against Elina Svitolina, 6-4, 6-2 against Maria Sakkari and 6-2, 6-3 against Leylah Fernandez.

While Collins is looking to reach the semifinals of a Masters event for only the second time in her career, Swiatek could become the first player since Pliskova (2018-19) to win 50+ matches in consecutive seasons by beating the American.

Head-to-head record

Played: 3 |Swiatek: 2 | Collins: 1

Swiatek and Collins have faced each other thrice. Their first meeting took place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event in Adelaide in 2021 where Collins was forced to retire while trailing 2-6, 0-3.

In their next match, Collins overpowered Swiatek, winning last year’s Australian Open semifinal 6-4, 6-1.

Their most recent meeting happened in the round of 16 in Doha earlier this season where Swiatek triumphed 6-0, 6-1.

