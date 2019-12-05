Davis Cup: India always had the upper hand over Pakistan, says Bopanna

Forced out of India’s recent Davis Cup tie due to a shoulder injury, doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna on Thursday said his recovery is on track and he plans to compete at the Qatar Open in January.

“It (the shoulder) is getting better and I just started training, maybe 2-3 days ago. So, I have a whole month before the season starts. It will be fine by the time the first tournament (Qatar Open) starts, which is on the January 6th,” Bopanna said.

RELATED| India beats Pakistan to qualify for Davis Cup 2020 qualifiers

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be held in Doha from January 6 to 12.

The 39-year-old had pulled out of India’s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan after sustaining a shoulder injury.

“There was a small tear after I took the MRI. Initially, the doctors said that it should be fine after 15 days rest, but it didn’t and when I went to practice, there was still a lot of pain,” he said.

READ| Bopanna pulls out of Davis Cup due to shoulder injury

India earned a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers of the Davis Cup after thrashing Pakistan 4-0 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

On the Davis Cup performance, Bopanna said, “Four out of the five matches were in singles and we have higher-ranked singles players, so we were always favourites, irrelevant of where we played the tie.

“Having said that, every time India wins, it is a big satisfaction, whether I am in the team or not. As players, we support and encourage each other. At the end of the day, the country won and that’s the biggest (thing) for me and everyone.”

READ | Ramkumar Ramanathan: Playing fewer events is my plan for 2020

Love of sport

One of the architects of the win was 46-year-old Leander Paes, who went on to better his own record by achieving his 44th Davis Cup doubles win last week. Bopanna, who has played with Paes in the past, heaped praise on the veteran player.

“You have to love the sport in order to be playing for this long. He has had a tremendous career from a very young age and achieved so much in the sport,” he said.

“Tennis has grown in this country because he has got so many laurels and he keeps motivating all the youngsters, irrelevant of whether he is in the team or not.

“It is a big boost for every single to watch him play out there and perform,” he signed off.