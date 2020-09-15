Tennis Tennis Auger-Aliassime and Khachanov make early exits in Rome Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 7-5 to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic while 11th seed Khachanov was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 by Norwegian Casper Ruud. Reuters Rome 15 September, 2020 10:12 IST Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a forehand volley in his round one match against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during day one of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in Rome on Monday. - Getty Images Reuters Rome 15 September, 2020 10:12 IST Seeded players Felix Auger-Aliassime and Karen Khachanov were the major casualties in the first round of the Italian Open in Rome on Monday as players turned their attention from the hardcourts to the clay swing in Europe.Auger-Aliassime, who fell in straight sets to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the fourth round of the US Open last week, lost 6-4, 7-5 to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic while 11th seed Khachanov was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 by Norwegian Casper Ruud.READ: French Open: Murray, Bouchard and Pironkova receive wildcardsFrenchman Benoit Paire, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was withdrawn from the US Open before his first round match, was knocked out 6-2, 6-1 by Italian Jannik Sinner.Sinner saved all four break points he faced while breaking Paire four times to beat the World No. 24 who had beaten him earlier this year in Auckland.Grigor Dmitrov beat Gianluca Mager 7-5, 6-1 to move into the second round while Marin Cilic was pushed the distance in a 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alexander Bublik to book his spot in the next round where he will face sixth seed David Goffin.In the women's draw, Belgian 11th seed Elise Mertens moved into the second round with a straightforward 6-3, 6-1 victory over Hsieh Su-wei while 21-year-old Elena Rybakina beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 6-4 in just 61 minutes.Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska overcame home favourite Camila Giorgi 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 in a match where both players struggled with their first serve, with 28 double faults recorded in the contest.Donna Vekic, the 16th seed, was ousted by Amanda Anisimova after losing two tiebreaks in a match where both players were broken five times, with the American eventually coming away with a 7-6(4), 7-6(6) win.Top seeds such as Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s draw and Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Sofia Kenin in the women's field received byes into the second round. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos