MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ITF women’s tennis: Sahaja Yamalapalli beats second seed Ekaterina Makarova in final

It was the third singles title in the professional circuit for the 23-year-old Sahaja following the ones in Gurugram and Nagpur last year.

Published : Dec 24, 2023 19:00 IST , SOLAPUR - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE PHOTO: Sahaja Yamalapalli in action.
FILE PHOTO: Sahaja Yamalapalli in action. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sahaja Yamalapalli in action. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Seventh seed Sahaja Yamalapalli beat second seed Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Centre on Sunday.

It was the third singles title in the professional circuit for the 23-year-old Sahaja following the ones in Gurugram and Nagpur last year.

“I am really happy to win my third singles title at home. I loved the challenges from all my opponents and enjoyed overcoming them. I am more relaxed and having a lot more fun on court”, said Sahaja, who is being groomed by Rene Jordan of PBI at the Dravid-Padukone centre in Bengaluru.

Sahaja also made it a point to express her gratitude to coach Ashley Hobson in the US who was guiding her during the stint in the US circuit in recent weeks, and follows up over the phone every second day.

Sahaja Yamalapalli in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Solapur on Sunday.
Sahaja Yamalapalli in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Solapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Sahaja Yamalapalli in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Solapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Am extremely thankful to both of them for helping me achieve the title this week”, she said.

The champion collected Rs. 3,29,605 and the runner-up, Makarova got Rs. 1,29,881.

Sahaja led 5-3 in the first set and 5-1 in the second, before pulling through in straight sets. She converted seven of 10 break points that she forced, while the 27-year-old Makarova, ranked 186, could convert only four of 10 break points.

Sahaja did not drop a set in the whole tournament and conceded only 27 games in all to her five opponents in singles.

She will be competing in the $40,000 event in Navi Mumbai next week, and promised to give her best and enjoy tackling the challenges on court.

The results (final): Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 6-3.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sahaja Yamalapalli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Updates: KBFC v MCFC, Starting line-ups, Dimitrios leads KBFC attack, ISL 2023-24 news
    Team Sportstar
  2. ITF women’s tennis: Sahaja Yamalapalli beats second seed Ekaterina Makarova in final
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 24
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Ministry asks IOA to create ad-hoc committee for WFI affairs after newly-elected governing council suspended
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Delhi FC breaks Real Kashmir’s unbeaten run as Hudson Dias scores winning goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ITF women’s tennis: Sahaja Yamalapalli beats second seed Ekaterina Makarova in final
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. AITA loses appeal in ITF tribunal, Indian Davis Cup team will have to travel to Pakistan
    PTI
  3. Britain’s Tara Moore cleared of doping, contaminated meat identified as source
    Reuters
  4. Nine-time Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic to play ITF women’s event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Thiem, Raducanu headline Australian Open qualifying field
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Updates: KBFC v MCFC, Starting line-ups, Dimitrios leads KBFC attack, ISL 2023-24 news
    Team Sportstar
  2. ITF women’s tennis: Sahaja Yamalapalli beats second seed Ekaterina Makarova in final
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 24
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Ministry asks IOA to create ad-hoc committee for WFI affairs after newly-elected governing council suspended
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Delhi FC breaks Real Kashmir’s unbeaten run as Hudson Dias scores winning goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment