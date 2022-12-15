Tennis

Maaya Rajeshwaran to play in 2023 Australian Open U-14 event

Every year, the Australian Open authorities invite young players from different countries to Melbourne to get the feel of a Grand Slam event apart from competing in a tournament.

S. Dinakar
CHENNAI 15 December, 2022 20:31 IST
CHENNAI 15 December, 2022 20:31 IST
FILE PHOTO: Maaya Rajeshwaran.

FILE PHOTO: Maaya Rajeshwaran. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Every year, the Australian Open authorities invite young players from different countries to Melbourne to get the feel of a Grand Slam event apart from competing in a tournament.

Maaya Rajeshwaran is going places. Her strokes are on target and her career graph is moving upwards.

The National under-14 clay and under-16 hard court champion, has been invited by the Australian Open organisers to take part in an under 14-event in Melbourne that will run concurrently with the Australian Open in January, 2023.

Also Read
Indian Sports News Wrap, December 15

Every year, the Australian Open authorities invite young players from different countries to Melbourne to get the feel of a Grand Slam event apart from competing in a tournament.

It’s a pretty elite group comprising five best players in the under-14 age category from Asia and one player each from Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Oceana.

In all there are just 16 players invited, eight boys and eight girls.

Speaking to Sportstar, Maaya said her father Rajeshwaran was her inspiration.

She added her coach Manoj Kumar from Pro Serve Tennis Academy had played a key role in her development.

Maaya said, “Arnav Paparkar from Pune has been selected with me to journey to Australia.”

The Coimbatore girl added, “I am very excited to be going to Australia during the Grand Slam event. I want to focus on my game and give out my best.”

Talking about her strengths as a player, Maaya said, “My fitness is one of my strengths since the rallies are long on clay court. She also said, “I hit the ball hard, that’s my strength in the hard courts.”

Maaya’s career is indeed taking flight.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us