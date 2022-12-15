Maaya Rajeshwaran to play in 2023 Australian Open U-14 event

Maaya Rajeshwaran is going places. Her strokes are on target and her career graph is moving upwards.

The National under-14 clay and under-16 hard court champion, has been invited by the Australian Open organisers to take part in an under 14-event in Melbourne that will run concurrently with the Australian Open in January, 2023.

Every year, the Australian Open authorities invite young players from different countries to Melbourne to get the feel of a Grand Slam event apart from competing in a tournament.

It’s a pretty elite group comprising five best players in the under-14 age category from Asia and one player each from Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Oceana.

In all there are just 16 players invited, eight boys and eight girls.

Speaking to Sportstar, Maaya said her father Rajeshwaran was her inspiration.

She added her coach Manoj Kumar from Pro Serve Tennis Academy had played a key role in her development.

Maaya said, “Arnav Paparkar from Pune has been selected with me to journey to Australia.”

The Coimbatore girl added, “I am very excited to be going to Australia during the Grand Slam event. I want to focus on my game and give out my best.”

Talking about her strengths as a player, Maaya said, “My fitness is one of my strengths since the rallies are long on clay court. She also said, “I hit the ball hard, that’s my strength in the hard courts.”

Maaya’s career is indeed taking flight.