Nadal, Ruud to embark on Latin America exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, ranked second and third respectively in the ATP singles rankings, will play a series of exbhition matches across Latin America, starting in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Nadal and Ruud last faced each other in the ATP Finals group stage. While Nadal beat Ruud 7-5, 7-5, the latter finished runner-up after losing to Novak Djokovic in the final. Meanwhile, Nadal failed to reach the semifinals.

Nadal and Ruud will face off on Wednesday in a singles match, followed by a mixed doubles encounter. Nadal and Ruud will partner Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko, respectively.

Latin America Tour Schedule