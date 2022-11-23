Tennis

Nadal, Ruud to embark on Latin America exhibition tour

23 November, 2022 23:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: Casper Ruud of Norway congratulates Rafael Nadal of Spain after their match on day five of the Nitto ATP Finals.

FILE PHOTO: Casper Ruud of Norway congratulates Rafael Nadal of Spain after their match on day five of the Nitto ATP Finals. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, ranked second and third respectively in the ATP singles rankings, will play a series of exbhition matches across Latin America, starting in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Nadal and Ruud last faced each other in the ATP Finals group stage. While Nadal beat Ruud 7-5, 7-5, the latter finished runner-up after losing to Novak Djokovic in the final. Meanwhile, Nadal failed to reach the semifinals.

Nadal and Ruud will face off on Wednesday in a singles match, followed by a mixed doubles encounter. Nadal and Ruud will partner Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko, respectively.

Latin America Tour Schedule

DateStadiumCityCountry
November 23Parque RocaBuenos AiresArgentina
November 25Estadio San Carlos de ApoquindoSantiagoChile
November 26Ginásio do MineirinhoBelo HorizonteBrazil
November 27General Rumiñahui ColiseumQuitoEcuador
November 29Coliseo LiveBogotaColombia

