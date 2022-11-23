Nadal, Ruud to embark on Latin America exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, ranked second and third respectively in the ATP singles rankings, will play a series of exbhition matches across Latin America, starting in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.
Nadal and Ruud last faced each other in the ATP Finals group stage. While Nadal beat Ruud 7-5, 7-5, the latter finished runner-up after losing to Novak Djokovic in the final. Meanwhile, Nadal failed to reach the semifinals.
Nadal and Ruud will face off on Wednesday in a singles match, followed by a mixed doubles encounter. Nadal and Ruud will partner Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko, respectively.
Latin America Tour Schedule
|Date
|Stadium
|City
|Country
|November 23
|Parque Roca
|Buenos Aires
|Argentina
|November 25
|Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo
|Santiago
|Chile
|November 26
|Ginásio do Mineirinho
|Belo Horizonte
|Brazil
|November 27
|General Rumiñahui Coliseum
|Quito
|Ecuador
|November 29
|Coliseo Live
|Bogota
|Colombia