Tennis

Nadal signs up to play in Monte Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal has signed up to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters next month, organisers of the claycourt tournament said, as the Spaniard prepares to return to the Tour after recovering from a hip flexor injury.

Reuters
16 March, 2023 11:42 IST
16 March, 2023 11:42 IST
Rafael Nadal in action. (File Photo)

Rafael Nadal in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal has signed up to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters next month, organisers of the claycourt tournament said, as the Spaniard prepares to return to the Tour after recovering from a hip flexor injury.

Rafael Nadal has signed up to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters next month, organisers of the claycourt tournament said, as the Spaniard prepares to return to the Tour after recovering from a hip flexor injury.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not played since his Australian Open title defence ended in a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald, during which he sustained his injury.

Nadal withdrew from hardcourt events in Indian Wells and Miami this month but is set to return to the ATP Tour on his favourite surface having stepped up training in the last week.

Also Read
WTA warns Potapova over Russian football team shirt

“Rafa was the first player to sign up,” Monte Carlo tournament director David Massey said in a statement.

“He wants to play in Monaco and is giving himself every chance to be able to participate in this tournament he loves so much, and which he has won 11 times in singles, including a record eight consecutive titles between 2005 and 2012.”

Nadal, 36, has previously used the April 9-16 Monte Carlo Masters as a key tournament to prepare for the French Open, which he has won 14 times.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us