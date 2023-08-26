MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic: Felt sad for not being able to participate in US Open last year

Djokovic rolls into Flushing Meadows in peak form after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in an epic Cincinnati final.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 11:32 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Last year, Djokovic was unable to travel to the tournament after U.S. authorities required COVID-19 vaccinations for non-nationals to enter the country.
Last year, Djokovic was unable to travel to the tournament after U.S. authorities required COVID-19 vaccinations for non-nationals to enter the country. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Last year, Djokovic was unable to travel to the tournament after U.S. authorities required COVID-19 vaccinations for non-nationals to enter the country. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic is bringing new appreciation to his latest Grand Slam campaign, chasing a men’s record-extending 24th title in New York where he has collected the trophy three times but also suffered bitter disappointment.

He was disqualified in 2020 when he swatted a ball in frustration, inadvertently hitting a line judge, and in 2021 he was left heartbroken when Russian Daniil Medvedev ended his quest for a calendar Grand Slam in straight sets in the final.

Last year, he was unable to travel to the tournament after U.S. authorities required COVID-19 vaccinations for non-nationals to enter the country.

“It was last year during the Open that I felt it’s a pity that I’m not there. I felt sad for not being able to participate,” the world number two said on Friday.

“But this year, I mean, is this year. I don’t think about what happened in the last year or last couple of years. Just focusing my attention to this year’s tournament.”

ALSO READ
Mikael Ymer announces his abrupt retirement from tennis after failing to overturn doping ban

The 36-year-old Serbian rolls into Flushing Meadows in peak form after defeating 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in an epic Cincinnati final that he called “one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals” he had ever played.

“Those are kind of the moments in matches that I still push myself on a daily basis for day in and day out, practice, sacrifice, commitment. At 36, still have the drive,” said Djokovic.

Fans are buzzing over the prospect of a rematch between world number one Alcaraz and second seed Djokovic in a potential New York finale, as the pair have all the makings of an epic rivalry.

Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the Roland Garros semi-finals this year, en route to his third title at the clay court major. But he came up short against his young challenger at Wimbledon.

While the next-generation rival has clearly invigorated the man who has few peers in his sport, Djokovic said it was age and time that had helped him appreciate his craft at a new level.

ALSO READ
US Open to become first Grand Slam to deploy Video Review system to help officials

“I don’t know how many more slams I’ll have. I’ll still keep going,” he said. “I also understand that things are different when you’re 36, so I have to be more appreciative, a bit more I guess present, treating every Grand Slam as maybe your last one in terms of commitment and performance.”

Djokovic will open his latest Grand Slam campaign against 85th-ranked Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

“I see every Grand Slam that I play right now as really a golden opportunity to make more history,” he added. “Of course, there’s a big significance to that.”

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

Novak Djokovic /

US Open 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic: Felt sad for not being able to participate in US Open last year
    Reuters
  2. Navratilova, Evert against possible WTA Finals Saudi move
    AFP
  3. Ten Hag slams Man Utd stars for failing to run in Spurs loss
    AFP
  4. Neeraj, Manu and Kishore spear India to history as fourth nation to qualify three to Worlds Javelin final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Top Indian shuttlers pull out of Grand Prix Badminton League
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic: Felt sad for not being able to participate in US Open last year
    Reuters
  2. Navratilova, Evert against possible WTA Finals Saudi move
    AFP
  3. Mikael Ymer announces his abrupt retirement from tennis after failing to overturn doping ban
    AP
  4. US Open to become first Grand Slam to deploy Video Review system to help officials
    Reuters
  5. Billie Jean King’s push for equal prize money in 1973 celebrated at 2023 U.S. Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic: Felt sad for not being able to participate in US Open last year
    Reuters
  2. Navratilova, Evert against possible WTA Finals Saudi move
    AFP
  3. Ten Hag slams Man Utd stars for failing to run in Spurs loss
    AFP
  4. Neeraj, Manu and Kishore spear India to history as fourth nation to qualify three to Worlds Javelin final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Top Indian shuttlers pull out of Grand Prix Badminton League
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment