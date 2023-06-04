Magazine

Jabeur overcomes slow start to reach French Open fourth round

Jabeur, who has endured a stop-start season, was slow out of the starting blocks and Danilovic took full advantage of it before experience prevailed.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 09:25 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ons Jabeur plays a backhand against Olga Danilovic during the women’s singles third-round match at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 3, 2023.
Ons Jabeur plays a backhand against Olga Danilovic during the women’s singles third-round match at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur overcame a bad start to reach the fourth round of the French Open with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic on Saturday.

Jabeur, who has endured a stop-start season in which she had minor knee surgery before winning the title in Charleston and skipping the Madrid Open with a calf problem, was slow out of the starting blocks and Danilovic took full advantage of it before experience prevailed.

Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time

Danilovic, 22, wrapped up the opening set with a winner for a decisive break in the 10th game and was toe to toe with Jabeur until midway through the second.

Jabeur stole the Serbian’s serve for 3-2, only for her opponent to rally and level for 4-4. An unforced error, however, allowed the Tunisian to take a 5-4 advantage and she held to take the set to the delight of dozens of Tunisian flag-waving fans.

Jabeur raced to a 4-1 lead in the decider and Danilovic twisted her ankle after having pulled a break back. At change of ends before her opponent served for the set at 5-2 after another break of serve, Danilovic had her ankle strapped by the physiotherapist.

The Tunisian wrapped up the victory on the second match point with a forehand winner, setting up a meeting with American Bernarda Pera.

Also Read | Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years

“I want to congratulate Olga for this great match, she plays so well and thanks to the crowd on a day I didn’t play my best tennis,” said Jabeur.

“I won it thanks to my mental strength. I accepted that I was not at 100% and that I needed to find solutions with what I had today.

“She made it hard for me today but I managed to scrape a few important points here and there.”

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
