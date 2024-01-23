Nadal set to return in February at Qatar Open

Rafael Nadal is set to return to tennis in February at an ATP 250 event in Doha after the Spaniard’s name was on the official entry list.

Eyeing a record-extending 15th French Open title, Nadal could face the likes of Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev in Qatar.

Earlier, the 37-year-old missed the Australian Open this month after he suffered a muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury layoff at the Brisbane International.

His comeback in Brisbane marked the end of an almost year-long hiatus caused by a hip flexor injury sustained in the second round against Mackenzie McDonald of the Australian Open 2022.

In May 2023, a little more than a week before the start of the French Open, Nadal announced that he would miss the tournament he has won a record 14 times and wasn’t exactly sure when he might return to play.

Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam singles titles rank second to Novak Djokovic’s 24 for the most among men.