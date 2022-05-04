Tennis Tennis Rafael Nadal wins comeback match in Madrid Open second round Nadal cruised past the 22-year-old Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (4) in his first competitive outing since a defeat to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells Masters final in March. Team Sportstar 04 May, 2022 22:14 IST Rafael Nadal marked his comeback from a rib injury with a straight sets win in the second round of the Madrid Open. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 04 May, 2022 22:14 IST Rafael Nadal scripted a roaring comeback from his rib injury as he defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.Nadal cruised past the 22-year-old Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (4) in his first competitive outing since a defeat to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells Masters final on March 22. The Spaniard will face either of David Goffin or Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round.READ: Wrist injuries aren't easy, says Murray, in support of Thiem Nadal who won his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year, raised his 2022 win-loss tally to 21-1 with the straight-sets win.MORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :