Rafael Nadal wins comeback match in Madrid Open second round

Rafael Nadal scripted a roaring comeback from his rib injury as he defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Nadal cruised past the 22-year-old Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (4) in his first competitive outing since a defeat to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells Masters final on March 22. The Spaniard will face either of David Goffin or Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round.

READ: Wrist injuries aren't easy, says Murray, in support of Thiem

Nadal who won his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year, raised his 2022 win-loss tally to 21-1 with the straight-sets win.

MORE TO FOLLOW