Tennis

Ramkumar and Purav lose early in Antalya Chellenger

Team Sportstar
New Delhi
30 January, 2021 19:33 IST

File photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan. - R. RAGU

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja got beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Alessandro Giannessi and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Antalya.

The results:

€44.820 Challenger, Antalya, Turkey

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alessandro Giannessi & Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) bt Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-1, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt

Doubles (semifinals): Quirine Lemoine & Gabriella Mujan (Ned) bt Bojana Marinkovic (Srb) & Riya Bhatia 6-0, 6-2.