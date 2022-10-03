Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan beats Elias Ymer, qualifies for Japan Open

In the first round of the main draw, Ramkumar, who has gained 20 ATP points for qualification, will play fellow qualifier Rio Noguchi of Japan.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 03 October, 2022 19:14 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan in action during India’s Davis Cup tie against Denmark at the Delhi Gymkhana in New Delhi on March 4, 2022.

Ramkumar Ramanathan in action during India’s Davis Cup tie against Denmark at the Delhi Gymkhana in New Delhi on March 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated second seed Elias Ymer of Sweden 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to make the main draw of the ATP500 tennis tournament in Tokyo.

Also Read | Alcaraz, Nadal top two in latest ATP Rankings

This 27-year-old from Chennai will play in the main draw of a tour-level event for only the third time this year. While he was awarded a main draw wildcard at the home event of Maharashtra Open in February, he recently qualified for the main draw at Atlanta Open.

As per the live ATP singles rankings, he has made a jump of 29 spots to World No. 268 after his wins over Tanuma and Ymer in the qualifying round in Tokyo.

In doubles, Ramkumar has partnered Alexei Popyrin of Australia and will play second-seeded all-Australian duo of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, who won this year’s men’s doubles crown at Wimbledon.

Ramkumar, ranked 69th in the world in doubles, tasted success early on in the season winning ATP250 events in Adelaide and Pune with compatriot and World No. 19 Rohan Bopanna. He also managed to qualify for doubles in three of the four Majors in 2022.

The Results:
$2,108,110 ATP, Tokyo, Japan
Qualifying singles (second and final round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Elias Ymer (Swe) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; First round: Ramkumar bt Ryota Tanuma (Jpn) 7-5, 6-3.

