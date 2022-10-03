Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated second seed Elias Ymer of Sweden 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to make the main draw of the ATP500 tennis tournament in Tokyo.

In the first round of the main draw, Ramkumar, who has gained 20 ATP points for qualification, will play fellow qualifier Rio Noguchi of Japan.

This 27-year-old from Chennai will play in the main draw of a tour-level event for only the third time this year. While he was awarded a main draw wildcard at the home event of Maharashtra Open in February, he recently qualified for the main draw at Atlanta Open.

As per the live ATP singles rankings, he has made a jump of 29 spots to World No. 268 after his wins over Tanuma and Ymer in the qualifying round in Tokyo.

In doubles, Ramkumar has partnered Alexei Popyrin of Australia and will play second-seeded all-Australian duo of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, who won this year’s men’s doubles crown at Wimbledon.

Ramkumar, ranked 69th in the world in doubles, tasted success early on in the season winning ATP250 events in Adelaide and Pune with compatriot and World No. 19 Rohan Bopanna. He also managed to qualify for doubles in three of the four Majors in 2022.