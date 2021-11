Ramkumar enters Challenger quarterfinals in Bahrain

Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia 6-2, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Bahrain on Thursday.

In doubles, Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan made the semifinals by beating Yu Hsiou Hsu and Khumoyun Sultanov 6-3, 7-6(4).

The results



$52,080 Challenger, Manama, Bahrain

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) 6-2, 6-4.



Doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan bt Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) & Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) 6-3, 7-6(4).



$100,000 ITF women, Dubai, UAE

Doubles (quarterfinals): Angelina Gabueva & Anastasia Zakharova (Rus) bt Tereza Mihalikova (Svk) & Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-3.