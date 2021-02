Ramkumar Ramanathan loses in pre-quarters at Antalya Challenger

Second seed Jaume Munar of Spain beat Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 7-5 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

Karman Kaur Thandi, who had lost in the third and final round of the singles qualifying event, gave a walkover in the doubles semifinals in the $15,000 ITF women’s event in Spain. She was partnering Shiho Akita of Japan.