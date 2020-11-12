Tennis Tennis Ramkumar bows out of Cary Challenger event in US Ramkumar bowed out of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, after losing his first round match to an experienced Teymuraz Gabashvili. PTI Cary (USA) 12 November, 2020 17:08 IST Ramkumar lost his doubles first round too with partner Andre Goransson. - Getty Images PTI Cary (USA) 12 November, 2020 17:08 IST Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, after losing his first round match to an experienced Teymuraz Gabashvili, here.Ramkumar, who made the final of the Eckental Challenger last week, lost 6-3 4-6 1-6 to his 35-year-old Russian rival.READ| Ramkumar Ramanathan happy to step it up Gabashvili has always posed a tough challenge for the Indian players. His solid ground strokes and mental ability to come out of pressure situations set him apart.Ramkumar lost his doubles first round too with partner Andre Goransson. The second seed Ind-Swede pair lost 1-6 4-6 to American Hunter Reese and Dutch Sem Verbeek.READ| Recovered Thiem starts preparations for ATP Finals India’s challenge is still alive with Prajnesh Gunneswaran reaching the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 52080 hard court tournament.The left-hander had beaten Canadian Peter Polansky and is now up against American Jack Sock. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos