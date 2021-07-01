Federer oldest man in Wimbledon third round for 46 years

Roger Federer became the oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday with a straight sets win over Richard Gasquet.

Sixth seed Federer, 39, beat Gasquet 7-6(1), 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round for the 18th time.

Australia's Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made the third round at the All England Club in 1975.

The Swiss maintained his record of his past 10 meetings against the Spaniard, where he had not dropped a set against Gasquet, a former top-10 player now ranked 56th in the world.

Federer will take on Cameron Norrie of Britain for a place in the last 16.