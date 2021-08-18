ATP tennis USA: Bopanna-Dodig beaten in first round

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia was beaten 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 by Filip Krajinovic and Fabrice Martin in the doubles first round of the $5,404,435 ATP Tennis tournament in the US.

There was no ATP point for the Indo-Croatian pair which collected $12,910.



The results:



$5,404,435 ATP, Cincinnati, US: Doubles (first round): Filip Krajinovic (Srb) & Fabrice Martin (Fra) bt Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Rohan Bopanna 1-6, 6-4, [10-7].