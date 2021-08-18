Tennis Tennis ATP tennis USA: Bopanna-Dodig beaten in first round There was no ATP point for the Indo-Croatian doubles pair which collected $12,910. Kamesh Srinivasan 18 August, 2021 18:49 IST Rohan Bopanna (in picture) in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia was beaten 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 by Filip Krajinovic and Fabrice Martin. - GETTY IMAGES Kamesh Srinivasan 18 August, 2021 18:49 IST Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia was beaten 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 by Filip Krajinovic and Fabrice Martin in the doubles first round of the $5,404,435 ATP Tennis tournament in the US.READ| Naomi Osaka to donate Cincinnati prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts There was no ATP point for the Indo-Croatian pair which collected $12,910.The results:$5,404,435 ATP, Cincinnati, US: Doubles (first round): Filip Krajinovic (Srb) & Fabrice Martin (Fra) bt Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Rohan Bopanna 1-6, 6-4, [10-7]. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :