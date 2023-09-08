MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch

Bopanna, whose only Grand Slam final appearance in men’s doubles category came in New York in 2010 along with Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, won his semifinal clash in straight sets on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 08:53 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right) celebrate after defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France in the men’s doubles semifinals at US Open on Thursday.
India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right) celebrate after defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France in the men’s doubles semifinals at US Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right) celebrate after defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France in the men’s doubles semifinals at US Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden face USA’s Rajeev Ram and Great Britain’s Joe Salisbury, two-time defending champions, in the men’s doubles final of the US Open in New York on Friday.

The match is schedule to be played on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury will begin at 9:30PM IST on Friday and will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Bopanna, whose only Grand Slam final appearance in men’s doubles category came in New York in 2010 along with Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, won his semifinal clash in straight sets with Ebden on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair, who also reached semifinals at Wimbledon this year, dropped serve in the opening set and trailed 2-4 at one point before forcing its way back to take it to tiebreaker. Bopanna and Ebden edged their French opponents to seal the first set 7-6(3).

The second set was much more comfortable for Bopanna and Ebden as they broke Herbert and Mahut in the third and fifth game, respectively to race to a 5-1 lead before closing the match in an hour and 34 minutes.

At 43 years 6 months, Bopanna is the oldest player to reach a men’s doubles Grand Slam final in the Open era. The previous record was held by Canada’s Daniel Nestor who made it to the 2016 Australian Open final with Czech Republic’s Radek Stepanek at the age of 43 years 4 months.

The sixth-seeds began their campaign at Flushing Meadows with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic. In the second round, they defeated the Kazakh-Russian pair of Andrey Golubev and Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-3. Bopanna and Ebden faced their toughest test in the round of 16 in which they beat the all-British duo of Julian Cash and Henry Patten 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(6). In the quarterfinals, they defeated the 15th-seeded local duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 7-6(10), 6-1.

The Indo-Australian pair has won titles in Doha and Indian Wells this season while also reaching the finals in Rotterdam and Madrid. It is third in the race for the ATP Finals, a tournament to be held in Turin from November 12 to 19 where the top eight pairs of the year will compete.

Final Opponents

Bopanna and Ebden take on Ram and Salisbury in the summit clash.

Ram and Salisbury defeated Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and USA’s Austin Krajicek, reigning French Open champions, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in their semifinal.

Bopanna, along with Dodig, had lost to the American-British pair in the round of 16 of the US Open two years ago

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Matthew Ebden /

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

ATP /

Grand Slam /

Joe Salisbury /

Rajeev Ram

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neymar says not 100 per cent fit for Brazil, compares Saudi league to French
    AP
  3. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Keys leads Sabalenka 6-0, 3-2; winner faces Coco Gauff in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023: Climate change activists interrupt Gauff vs Muchova semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ARG 1-0 ECU HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup qualifiers updates: Messi scores as Argentina beats Ecuador
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff tops Karolina Muchova to reach final
    AP
  3. US Open 2023: Climate change activists interrupt Gauff vs Muchova semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Shelton, Alcaraz takes on Medvedev in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Keys leads Sabalenka 6-0, 3-2; winner faces Coco Gauff in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neymar says not 100 per cent fit for Brazil, compares Saudi league to French
    AP
  3. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Keys leads Sabalenka 6-0, 3-2; winner faces Coco Gauff in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023: Climate change activists interrupt Gauff vs Muchova semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ARG 1-0 ECU HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup qualifiers updates: Messi scores as Argentina beats Ecuador
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment