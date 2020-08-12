After a long break, Rohan Bopanna set for the Grand Slams

After spending five months with his family, especially with his one-year-old daughter Tridha, it is hard for Rohan Bopanna to get back to the travel of the professional circuit.

Yet, the 40-year-old Bopanna is happy to resume his job on the Tour and partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada for the US Open and the Roland Garros. “Denis has been at the IMG Academy in the U.S. We will be playing Cincinnati Masters in New York before the US Open, and Rome before the French Open,” said the 37th ranked Bopanna.

Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, the family would have accompanied Bopanna. In fact, he was getting his COVID-19 test done, even though there was no travel advice for the same. There will be test once he reaches his stay in the U.S.

“When we travel to Europe later from the U.S., there won’t be any quarantine requirement for the tennis people,” observed Bopanna, who has competed in the last 41 Grand Slams, and 47 of the last 49.

Strength and flexibility

Bopanna did well to go through the Iyengar Yoga for two months, and will practice it every day. “I wish I had learnt it when I was in Pune for five years. It has helped my body with strength and flexibility. Now I can hang like a Spiderman from the wall and trees,” said Bopanna, quite excited to have acquired a new technique, at this stage of his tennis career.

Rohan Bopanna, standing on the wall as part of a yoga routine. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“When my legs are strengthened, it takes the load off the knees,” said Bopanna.

When queried about his scholarship initiative at the Sports School in Bengaluru, Bopanna said that the process was on, even though the players could not be called for trials.

“Based on the details we had, we have been able to offer different scholarships to a few kids. Since the parents are concerned about the impact on rankings, etc., we are planning to give a 24-month scholarship. We are not rigid, as the idea is to help the best kids,” said Bopanna.