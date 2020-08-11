Tennis Tennis Halep struggles but advances on return at Prague Open Romanian Simona Halep was making her first appearance on the WTA Tour since her title triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. Reuters 11 August, 2020 20:53 IST Simona Halep has said she will make a decision on her participation in the upcoming U.S. Open after playing this week's claycourt tournament in Prague. - Getty Images Reuters 11 August, 2020 20:53 IST World number two Simona Halep made a rusty start on her return from the COVID-19 shutdown as she edged a seesaw battle against Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-1,1-6,7-6(3) in the opening round of Prague Open on Tuesday.Having secured a crucial break of serve to move 5-3 ahead in the third set, Halep dropped her own serve before squandering three match points.The tension increased as three more match points went begging for Halep, who eventually converted her seventh chance to close out the match in a tiebreak.ALSO READ| WTA players adjust to new normal in first event since March Halep, who skipped the Palermo Ladies Open last week, was making her first appearance on the WTA Tour since her title triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.The 28-year-old Romanian has said she will make a decision on her participation in the upcoming U.S. Open after playing this week's claycourt tournament in Prague.Second seed Petra Martic, who suffered a semifinal defeat in Palermo last weekend, rebounded with a 7-6(2) 6-3 win over Russian youngster Varvara Gracheva. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos