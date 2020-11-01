Rutuja Bhosale beats Siskova to win ITF title in Egypt

Rutuja Bhosale returned to the professional circuit in style as she won a singles title by beating Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday.

It was the third singles title in the professional circuit for the 24-year-old Rutuja, who had played a significant role in helping India qualify for the Fed Cup World Group playoff in Dubai during March. Her last two titles came in 2017.

It was the first tournament for Rutuja after the lockdown. The fifth-seed Rutuja won all her matches in straight sets except the semifinals against Romana Cisovska of Slovakia.

The former Asian junior champion and National women’s champion, Rutuja, has also won 14 doubles titles in the professional circuit.