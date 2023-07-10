Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Haddad Maia, round of 16 preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch

The third seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina will be up against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16 match of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Monday.

It is the first match scheduled to be played on the Centre Court on day eight of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch? The round of 16 clash between Elena Rybakina and Beatriz Haddad Maia will be telecast live on the Star Sports network , and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 6 PM IST.

Kazakh Rybakina comes into the round of 16 after a solid 6-1, 6-1 win over local wildcard Katie Boulter. She started the tournament with a less-convincing victory over American Shelby Rogers in three sets but played much better in her second-round fixture against Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

Thirteenth-seeded Brazilian Haddad Maia too had her best match of the tournament in the third round where she beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2. She was pushed to three sets in her first two matches against Yulia Putintseva and Jaqueline Cristian.

Victory for Haddad Maia would make her only the second Brazilian woman ever after Maria Bueno (1968) to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Haddad Maia: 2 | Rybakina: 0

Rybakina and Haddad Maia have faced each other twice with the Brazilian winning both meetings this year. Haddad Maia won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals in Abu Dhabi while in Stuttgart, the scoreline was 6-1, 3-1 when Rybakina retired.

However, this will be their first-ever meeting on grass.