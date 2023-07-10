MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Haddad Maia, round of 16 preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch

Wimbledon 2023: Defending champion Elena Rybakina takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16 on Centre Court on Monday.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 17:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Defending champion Elena Rybakina (left) faces Beatriz Haddad Maia (right) in the round of 16 at Wimbledon on Monday.
Defending champion Elena Rybakina (left) faces Beatriz Haddad Maia (right) in the round of 16 at Wimbledon on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Defending champion Elena Rybakina (left) faces Beatriz Haddad Maia (right) in the round of 16 at Wimbledon on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The third seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina will be up against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16 match of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Monday.

It is the first match scheduled to be played on the Centre Court on day eight of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The round of 16 clash between Elena Rybakina and Beatriz Haddad Maia will be telecast live on the Star Sports network , and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 6 PM IST.

Kazakh Rybakina comes into the round of 16 after a solid 6-1, 6-1 win over local wildcard Katie Boulter. She started the tournament with a less-convincing victory over American Shelby Rogers in three sets but played much better in her second-round fixture against Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

Thirteenth-seeded Brazilian Haddad Maia too had her best match of the tournament in the third round where she beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2. She was pushed to three sets in her first two matches against Yulia Putintseva and Jaqueline Cristian.

Victory for Haddad Maia would make her only the second Brazilian woman ever after Maria Bueno (1968) to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Haddad Maia: 2 | Rybakina: 0

Rybakina and Haddad Maia have faced each other twice with the Brazilian winning both meetings this year. Haddad Maia won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals in Abu Dhabi while in Stuttgart, the scoreline was 6-1, 3-1 when Rybakina retired.

However, this will be their first-ever meeting on grass.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Elena Rybakina /

WTA /

Beatriz Haddad Maia /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Haddad Maia, round of 16 preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Gavaskar turns 74: Celebrating the legendary batsman’s top five knocks
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 LIVE Score, Day 8 Updates: Bopanna wins, Keys vs Andreeva goes to 3rd set; Djokovic, Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 7: Djokovic leads by two sets before play suspended
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Haddad Maia, round of 16 preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 LIVE Score, Day 8 Updates: Bopanna wins, Keys vs Andreeva goes to 3rd set; Djokovic, Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Dark horse Berrettini prepared for ‘great fight’ with Alcaraz
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court for failing to offer Svitolina obligatory handshake
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina comes out on top in blockbuster battle with Azarenka
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Haddad Maia, round of 16 preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Gavaskar turns 74: Celebrating the legendary batsman’s top five knocks
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 LIVE Score, Day 8 Updates: Bopanna wins, Keys vs Andreeva goes to 3rd set; Djokovic, Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 7: Djokovic leads by two sets before play suspended
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment