Tennis

Sabalenka beats Rybakina to win Australian Open 2023

Aryna Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the Australian Open title on Saturday.

Reuters
28 January, 2023 16:57 IST
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning championship point in the Women’s Singles Final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning championship point in the Women's Singles Final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka bludgeoned her way to a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Kazakh 22nd seed Elena Rybakina on Saturday in a thrilling final between two of the most exciting power-hitters in the women’s game.

An 11th straight win of the year also means the Belarusian will return to a career-high ranking of number two behind Iga Swiatek, reaping the rewards of her improved mental stability and service to emerge as a genuine threat in big tournaments.

Rybakina went up 3-1 with a comfortable hold after fifth-seed Sabalenka dropped her huge serve with a double fault and sent a forehand long, but the Kazakh came under pressure and allowed her opponent to level the opening set at 4-4.

Also Read
Australian Open 2023: Ash Barty brings winner’s trophy to Rod Laver Arena before Rybakina vs Sabalenka final

Rybakina hit back immediately, however, turning up the heat in gusty conditions at Rod Laver Arena to grab another break as Sabalenka double-faulted for a fifth time, and going on to seal the set with a big serve that the Belarusian returned into the net.

It was the first time that Adelaide champion Sabalenka had dropped a set in 11 matches this year and the nerves began to show just a bit, before the 24-year-old composed herself and saved two breakpoints in the opening game of the next set.

Sabalenka then found a bit of consistency to break but had to overcome a wobble to grab a 4-1 lead after which she let out a huge roar and levelled the match with her 11th and 12th aces to take the match at Melbourne Park to a third set.

Sabalenka served with venom and hammered deep returns in the decider to punch holes through Rybakina’s defence for a 5-3 lead. She then double-faulted on one matchpoint and squandered two more before finally prevailing to claim the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

She walked to Rybakina’s side of the court and gave her a hug before climbing up to embrace her team in her players box.

