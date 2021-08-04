Tennis Tennis Fitness, yoga great means to build physical and mental strength for kids, says Sania Mirza The six-time Grand Slam winner also felt that the pandemic must never come in the way of one's commitment to pursue their dreams. V.V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD 04 August, 2021 14:04 IST Sania Mirza conducting live class to students on Wednesday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT V.V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD 04 August, 2021 14:04 IST Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza said that the pandemic must never come in the way of one's commitment to pursue their dreams.“Fitness and yoga are a great means for children today to build on their physical and mental strength,” Sania said while conducting MasterClass on fitness and yoga for eight lakh students at LEAD powered-schools on Wednesday.ALSO READ | Osaka, Kenin, Swiatek pull out of WTA Montreal Open She explained the role of discipline in life to students sharing anecdotes on how she managed both sports and academics.Sumeet Mehta, LEAD co-founder and CEO, said MasterClass provided access to an exclusive world that otherwise was unavailable to students and schools from small towns.“Our mission is to make excellent education accessible and affordable to every child. Where else would they have a chance to attend a live class from someone like Chetan Bhagat or Sania Mirza,” he said. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :