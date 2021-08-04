Fitness, yoga great means to build physical and mental strength for kids, says Sania Mirza

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza said that the pandemic must never come in the way of one's commitment to pursue their dreams.



“Fitness and yoga are a great means for children today to build on their physical and mental strength,” Sania said while conducting MasterClass on fitness and yoga for eight lakh students at LEAD powered-schools on Wednesday.

She explained the role of discipline in life to students sharing anecdotes on how she managed both sports and academics.



Sumeet Mehta, LEAD co-founder and CEO, said MasterClass provided access to an exclusive world that otherwise was unavailable to students and schools from small towns.



“Our mission is to make excellent education accessible and affordable to every child. Where else would they have a chance to attend a live class from someone like Chetan Bhagat or Sania Mirza,” he said.