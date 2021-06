Challenger tennis: Sasikumar Mukund knocks out Subervi in first round

Sasikumar Mukund knocked out seventh seed Roberto Cid Subervi of Dominican Republic 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Little Rock, Arizona.

Mukund will next play Goncalo Oliveira of Portugal.

The results:



$52,080 Challenger, Little Rock, US Singles (first round): Sasikumar Mukund bt Roberto Cid Subervi (Dom) 6-3, 6-3.