MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep gets February appeal date to challenge 4-year ban for doping

The 32-year-old was banned in September after an investigation into her positive test at the 2022 U.S. Open that later included irregularities in her biological passport.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 23:12 IST , LAUSANNE - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Romania’s Simona Halep reacts after missing a shot against Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Romania’s Simona Halep reacts after missing a shot against Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP / Michel Euler
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Romania’s Simona Halep reacts after missing a shot against Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP / Michel Euler

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has an appeal hearing in February to challenge her four-year ban for doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday.

The three-day hearing is set for February 7-9 for Halep’s appeal against the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

The court set no target for a verdict, which can take several months from a panel of three judges.

The 32-year-old Halep was banned in September after an investigation into her positive test at the 2022 U.S. Open that later included irregularities in her biological passport.

ALSO READ | Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars

Halep, who reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017, has claimed contaminated nutritional supplements caused her positive test for Roxadustat.

The European Union’s medicines agency says the substance stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO which has long been a doping product favored by endurance athletes.

Halep will be 35 when her ban is due to expire in October 2026.

She won the French Open in 2018 when she beat Sloane Stephens in the final and captured the Wimbledon title one year later, beating Serena Williams.

Related stories

Related Topics

WTA /

US Open /

French Open /

Wimbledon /

Serena Williams /

Doping

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep gets February appeal date to challenge 4-year ban for doping
    AP
  2. Khelo India para games: Tamil Nadu’s gold medal-winning blade runner Rajesh K eyes Para Nationals in Goa
    PTI
  3. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: Hendricks, Breetzke help SA off to a flier vs IND after rain delay
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep gets February appeal date to challenge 4-year ban for doping
    AP
  2. Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. WTA Chairman Steve Simon to relinquish his CEO duties; President Micky Lawler leaving
    AP
  4. Iga Swiatek becomes the first woman since Serena Williams to win WTA Player of the Year twice in a row
    PTI
  5. The Netflix Slam: Nadal vs Alcaraz face-off in March to be streamed live on Netflix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep gets February appeal date to challenge 4-year ban for doping
    AP
  2. Khelo India para games: Tamil Nadu’s gold medal-winning blade runner Rajesh K eyes Para Nationals in Goa
    PTI
  3. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: Hendricks, Breetzke help SA off to a flier vs IND after rain delay
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment