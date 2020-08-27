Sumit Nagal draws world number 128 Bradley Klahn in US Open opener

India’s number one singles player Sumit Nagal drew American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round encounter and a victory might pit him against world number three Dominic Thiem in the next round.

It will be the second straight US Open singles main draw for Nagal, who came through the qualifiers last year and played a memorable match against the iconic Roger Federer.

Nagal is ranked six places higher than Klahn at 122 but the experienced American will compete in home conditions.

Nagal is coming into the tournament after reaching quarterfinals at the Prague Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event.

India’s next best ranked Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on making the main draw as he was in the alternate list and needed more withdrawals to make it.