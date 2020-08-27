Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal draws world number 128 Bradley Klahn in US Open opener Sumit Nagal drew American Bradley Klahn as his US Open first round opponent and a victory might pit him against world number three Dominic Thiem next. PTI 27 August, 2020 23:15 IST It will be the second straight US Open singles main draw for India's Sumit Nagal (File Photo). - Getty Images PTI 27 August, 2020 23:15 IST India’s number one singles player Sumit Nagal drew American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round encounter and a victory might pit him against world number three Dominic Thiem in the next round.It will be the second straight US Open singles main draw for Nagal, who came through the qualifiers last year and played a memorable match against the iconic Roger Federer.READ | US Open Draw: Djokovic to play Dzumhur in first round, Serena faces Ahn in opener Nagal is ranked six places higher than Klahn at 122 but the experienced American will compete in home conditions.Nagal is coming into the tournament after reaching quarterfinals at the Prague Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event.India’s next best ranked Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on making the main draw as he was in the alternate list and needed more withdrawals to make it. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos