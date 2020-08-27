Tennis Tennis US Open Draw: Djokovic to play Dzumhur in first round, Serena faces Ahn in opener Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem could meet in the US Open men's singles final, while Karolina Pliskova and Sofia Kenin are the top-two in women's singles. Reuters 27 August, 2020 23:01 IST Novak Djokovic will play Damir Dzumhur in first round, while Serena Williams faces Kristie Ahn in the opener (File Photo). - REUTERS Reuters 27 August, 2020 23:01 IST Australian Open finalists Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are on a collision course to meet again in the US Open final after they were placed at opposite ends of the draw on Thursday.World number one and top seed Djokovic clinched the year's first Grand Slam when he beat Austrian Thiem in five sets and the Serbian is unbeaten with a 21-0 record in a season upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.With five-times winner Roger Federer and defending champion Rafa Nadal skipping the tournament due to injury and COVID-19 concerns respectively, Thiem was named the second seed.Djokovic opens his campaign for an 18th Grand Slam victory and fourth title at Flushing Meadows against Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur while Thiem plays Spaniard Jaume Munar.READ | Osaka changes mind and agrees to play W & S Open semifinal Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev is seeded third and Stefanos Tsitsipas fourth. Alexander Zverev, seeded fifth, has a potentially tough first-round match against big-serving Kevin Anderson who reached the final in 2017.Wildcard Andy Murray, playing in his first Grand Slam since undergoing hip surgery after last year's Australian Open, has a first-round clash with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.With six of the women's top 10 skipping the tournament in New York, the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova is top seed and she begins her quest for her first Grand Slam title against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina.Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is seeded second and she faces Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer.Serena Williams, looking to clinch a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, is the third seed and she meets compatriot Kristie Ahn. Serena's unseeded sister Venus, playing in her 22nd US Open at the age of 40, takes on 20th seed Karolina Muchova.Former champion Naomi Osaka plays fellow Japanese Misaki Doi while wildcard Kim Clijsters, who made a second comeback from retirement this year, plays 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos