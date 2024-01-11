MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sumit Nagal one match away from entering Australian Open main draw

Nagal beat Australian Edward Winter, a wild card, in the second qualifying match, 6-3, 6-2, that lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 15:50 IST , Melbourne - 1 MIN READ

PTI
 Sumit Nagal in action. (File Photo)
 Sumit Nagal in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena | The Hindu
infoIcon

 Sumit Nagal in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena | The Hindu

India’s Sumit Nagal is just one match away from making the main draw of the Australian Open tennis tournament, as he reached the final round of the qualifying tournament here on Thursday.

Nagal beat Australian Edward Winter, a wild card, in the second qualifying match, 6-3, 6-2, that lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena.

The 26-year-old Indian will face Alex Molcan of Slovakia in the final round on Friday for a place in the season-opening Grand Slam proper.

If Nagal, currently 139th in the singles world ranking, wins on Friday, he will enter the main round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2021 and fourth overall.

He made it to the main round of the US Open in 2019 and 2020 and then featured in the Australian Open main draw in 2021.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sumit Nagal one match away from entering Australian Open main draw
    PTI
  2. Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; Ayush equalises for MCFC
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023: Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar ruled out of the season due to knee injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. These are the days of 'Smart Sledging'
  5. For Kohli, it’s about staying in the moment
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Sumit Nagal one match away from entering Australian Open main draw
    PTI
  2. Australian Open fitness fears for Norrie after Auckland pullout
    AFP
  3. Ostapenko marches into Adelaide semifinals, beats Kostyuk
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open: Djokovic plays qualifier, Swiatek faces Kenin
    Reuters
  5. Australian Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sumit Nagal one match away from entering Australian Open main draw
    PTI
  2. Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; Ayush equalises for MCFC
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023: Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar ruled out of the season due to knee injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. These are the days of 'Smart Sledging'
  5. For Kohli, it’s about staying in the moment
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment