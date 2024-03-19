MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Miami Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal fails to qualify for main draw on debut, loses to Wong

Nagal lost 6-3 1-6 5-7 to the 19-year-old, squandering the advantage he secured by winning the first set.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 23:20 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Sumit Nagal of India during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
File Photo: Sumit Nagal of India during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Sumit Nagal of India during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships | Photo Credit: AP

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal failed to make the main draw of the Miami Open on debut after losing his final qualifying round match to Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong here on Tuesday.

Nagal lost 6-3 1-6 5-7 to the 19-year-old, squandering the advantage he secured by winning the first set.

Wong, who like Nagal is playing his first Miami Open, defeated France’s Hugo Gaston 6-2 3-6 6-2 in the first qualifying round.

Earlier, Nagal showed great composure on way to a straight-set win over Canada’s Gabriel Diallo to make a bright start to the tournament in his maiden appearance.

The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Canadian Diallo 7-6(3) 6-2 on Monday.

Nagal had broken into the world’s top-100 last month after winning the Chennai Open.

Nagal won the tie-breaker in the first set after saving a break point in the seventh game, while he dominated the second set, breaking Diallo in the first and seventh game.

He is likely to reach a new career-high ranking of world No. 92 after this win.

ALSO READ | Davis Cup: Holders Italy to face Belgium, Brazil and Netherlands

In his last tournament, Nagal had lost to Milos Raonic at the Indian Wells after qualifying for the main draw following the last-minute withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.

Nagal had created quite a flutter in January when he advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. That effort had played a big part in launching him into the top-100 of the ATP rankings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Coleman Wong /

Miami Open /

Australian Open /

Indian Wells /

Rafael Nadal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony: IOC
    AFP
  2. Miami Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal fails to qualify for main draw on debut, loses to Wong
    PTI
  3. Sharath Kamal becomes India No. 1 again in ITTF rankings after stunning run at Singapore Smash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya jumps five places to reach world number 13
    PTI
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game against Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Miami Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal fails to qualify for main draw on debut, loses to Wong
    PTI
  2. Sabalenka’s boyfriend Kontsantin Koltsov death ‘apparent suicide’: Miami-Dade Police
    AFP
  3. Davis Cup: Holders Italy to face Belgium, Brazil and Netherlands
    Reuters
  4. Miami Open 2024: Sumit Nagal reaches final qualifying round
    PTI
  5. Konstantin Koltsov, Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend and former ice hockey player, passes away
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony: IOC
    AFP
  2. Miami Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal fails to qualify for main draw on debut, loses to Wong
    PTI
  3. Sharath Kamal becomes India No. 1 again in ITTF rankings after stunning run at Singapore Smash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya jumps five places to reach world number 13
    PTI
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game against Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment