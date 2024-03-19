MagazineBuy Print

Sabalenka’s boyfriend Kontsantin Koltsov death ‘apparent suicide’: Miami-Dade Police

Police spokesman Argemis Colome said in an email that on Monday police were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 21:50 IST , Miami, United States - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Aryna Sabalenka with her boyfriend and former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov
FILE PHOTO: Aryna Sabalenka with her boyfriend and former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov | Photo Credit: Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aryna Sabalenka with her boyfriend and former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov | Photo Credit: Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

The death of former NHL ice hockey player Kontsantin Koltsov, the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is being treated as an “apparent suicide”, Miami-Dade Police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Argemis Colome said in an email that on Monday at 12:39 am (0439 GMT) police “were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony.”

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected,” he added.

Two-times grand slam champion Sabalenka of Belarus is scheduled to take part in the Miami Open later this week.

There was no immediate indication of whether the 25-year-old, who won the Australian Open in 2023 and retained her Melbourne title earlier this year, will continue with her schedule or withdraw from the tournament.

Koltsov’s death had earlier been confirmed by the Belarusian hockey federation said on Tuesday.

“We are in mourning,” the federation said on its website.

“The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin.”

TO KNOW MORE | Konstantin Koltsov, Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend and former ice hockey player, passes away

Koltsov’s playing career included a stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, where he made 144 appearances between 2003 and 2006.

“The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov,” the team said in a statement.

He also played for Belarus at two Olympic Games -- Salt Lake City in 2002 and Vancouver in 2010 -- as well as nine world championships.

He had three children with his wife Julia whom he divorced in 2020 before he began a relationship with Sabalenka.

