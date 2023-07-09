MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek vs Bencic 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Wimbledon 2023: The winner of the match between Swiatek and Bencic will reach their first-ever quarterfinal at the grass Major.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 04:18 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Iga Swiatek (left) faces Belinda Bencic (right) in the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday.
Iga Swiatek (left) faces Belinda Bencic (right) in the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek (left) faces Belinda Bencic (right) in the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top women’s seed Iga Swiatek faces Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Sunday.

The clash is scheduled to be the second match on the Centre Court on the seventh day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The fourth-round clash between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could possibly start at 8:30PM IST.

Four-time Major winner Swiatek comes into the round of 16 after three straight-sets victories. While her first two victories - 6-1, 6-3 against Zhu Lin of China and 6-2, 6-0 against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo - were fairly easy, she did face some tough competition from Croatia’s Petra Martic in their third-round clash which the 22-year-old Pole eventually won 6-2, 7-5.

Olympic gold medallist Bencic began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over local wildcard Katie Swan. She was pushed to a third-set tiebreak by 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the second round but the 14th-seed Swiss prevailed 3-6, 6-4l, 7-6(2). Bencic cruised through her third-round match against Swiatek’s compatriot Magda Linette, winning 6-3, 6-1.

The winner of the match between Swiatek and Bencic will reach their first-ever quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

Head-to-head record

Played: 3 | Swiatek: 2 | Bencic: 1

Swiatek leads the head-to-head record 2-1. However, Bencic won the only Grand Slam meeting between the two - a round of 16 clash at the 2021 US Open where Bencic won in straight sets.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2023 UNITED CUP GROUP STAGE SWIATEK 6-3, 7-6(3)
2021 US OPEN ROUND OF 16 BENCIC 7-6(12), 6-3
2021 WTA500 ADELAIDE FINAL SWIATEK 6-2, 6-2

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

Iga Swiatek /

Belinda Bencic /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek vs Bencic 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Hurkacz 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kvitova stays on track for 3rd Wimbledon title
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day Six Results: Rybakina, Alcaraz move to last 16; Boulter, Zverev knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek headline fourth-round clashes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek vs Bencic 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Hurkacz 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day Six Results: Rybakina, Alcaraz move to last 16; Boulter, Zverev knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Djere in straight sets, reaches last 16
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka back in groove with third round win over Blinkova
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek vs Bencic 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Hurkacz 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kvitova stays on track for 3rd Wimbledon title
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day Six Results: Rybakina, Alcaraz move to last 16; Boulter, Zverev knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek headline fourth-round clashes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment