Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek vs Bencic 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Top women’s seed Iga Swiatek faces Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Sunday.

The clash is scheduled to be the second match on the Centre Court on the seventh day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch? The fourth-round clash between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could possibly start at 8:30PM IST.

Four-time Major winner Swiatek comes into the round of 16 after three straight-sets victories. While her first two victories - 6-1, 6-3 against Zhu Lin of China and 6-2, 6-0 against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo - were fairly easy, she did face some tough competition from Croatia’s Petra Martic in their third-round clash which the 22-year-old Pole eventually won 6-2, 7-5.

Olympic gold medallist Bencic began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over local wildcard Katie Swan. She was pushed to a third-set tiebreak by 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the second round but the 14th-seed Swiss prevailed 3-6, 6-4l, 7-6(2). Bencic cruised through her third-round match against Swiatek’s compatriot Magda Linette, winning 6-3, 6-1.

The winner of the match between Swiatek and Bencic will reach their first-ever quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

Head-to-head record

Played: 3 | Swiatek: 2 | Bencic: 1

Swiatek leads the head-to-head record 2-1. However, Bencic won the only Grand Slam meeting between the two - a round of 16 clash at the 2021 US Open where Bencic won in straight sets.