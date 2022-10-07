Tennis Premier League 2022: Parth, Kashish emerge champions at Delhi Talent Hunt

Parth Aggarwal and Kashish Bhatia emerged the men’s and women’s champions in the talent hunt for the Tennis Premier League at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Friday.

The two were selected along with Denim Yadav and Reshma Maruri. All the four players were presented Rs 50,000 each.

The two players in each of the four sections were taken one each by Punjab Tigers and Delhi Binny’s Brigade on the basis of the choice of the champion players.

Quite interestingly, the Vemuri twins, Apurva and Abhaya bagged the two slots for under-18 girls, which carried a cash purse of Rs 30,000 each.

Reshma bagged the women’s spot in Delhi, after her sister Suhitha Maruri had taken the girls spot in the Talent Day held in Hyderabad recently.

The under-14 players Ranvir Singh and Purahan Yadav were presented Rs 20,000 each.

The TPL, scheduled to be staged at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 7 to 11, and to be shown ‘live’ by Sony Ten-2 television channel, will have more Talent Day events in Baroda and Bengaluru on October 29 and 30, followed by one in Mumbai on November 5 and 6.

The architects of the TPL, which is getting ready for the fourth edition on a much bigger scale than earlier, Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain presented the cheques to the selected players, along with the team owners of Punjab and Delhi.