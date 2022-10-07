Indian sports news wrap, October 7

TENNIS
Diya beats top seed Aleena in Asian U-14 tournament
Lucknow: Third seed Diya Chaudhary beat top seed Aleena Farid 6-1, 6-4 in the girls semifinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium courts on Friday.
In the final, Diya will play Sherry Sharma who beat Khushi Gaur 6-3, 6-3. The boys final will be between top seed Prakaash Sarran and second seed Vivaan Bidasaria.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
HOCKEY
NCC Directorate beats Birsa Munda Vidyapitha in Nehru U-17 girls tournament
New Delhi: The NCC Directorate beat Birsa Munda Vidyapitha, Rourkela, 8-0 in a group-I encounter and qualified for the semifinals of the Charanjit Rai 28th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium here on Friday.
Ravina, Tamanna Yadav and Riya scored two goals each for the winner, while Sejal and Khushi chipped in with a goal each.
In the semifinals, NCC will play Lallengvunga High School, Thenzawl, Mizoram, at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The other semifinal will follow, between Madhya Pradesh women’s hockey academy, Gwalior and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Bhubaneswar.
-Kamesh Srinivasan