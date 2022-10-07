More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, October 7

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on October 7, 2022.

Team Sportstar
07 October, 2022 18:55 IST
TENNIS

Diya beats top seed Aleena in Asian U-14 tournament

Lucknow: Third seed Diya Chaudhary beat top seed Aleena Farid 6-1, 6-4 in the girls semifinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium courts on Friday.

In the final, Diya will play Sherry Sharma who beat Khushi Gaur 6-3, 6-3. The boys final will be between top seed Prakaash Sarran and second seed Vivaan Bidasaria.

The Results:
Under-14 boys (semifinals): Prakaash Sarran bt Siddharth Jeebu 6-2, 6-2; Vivaan Bidasaria bt Vanshraj Jalota 6-4, 6-1.
Quarterfinals: Prakaash bt Amrit Dhankar 6-4, 6-1; Siddharth bt Varad Undre 7-5, 6-2; Vanshraj bt Shashank Karnati 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Vivaan bt Dishender Lamba 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Under-14 girls (semifinals): Diya Chaudhary bt Aleena Farid 6-1, 6-4; Sherry Sharma bt Khushi Gaur 6-3, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

NCC Directorate beats Birsa Munda Vidyapitha in Nehru U-17 girls tournament

New Delhi: The NCC Directorate beat Birsa Munda Vidyapitha, Rourkela, 8-0 in a group-I encounter and qualified for the semifinals of the Charanjit Rai 28th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium here on Friday.

Ravina, Tamanna Yadav and Riya scored two goals each for the winner, while Sejal and Khushi chipped in with a goal each.

In the semifinals, NCC will play Lallengvunga High School, Thenzawl, Mizoram, at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The other semifinal will follow, between Madhya Pradesh women’s hockey academy, Gwalior and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Bhubaneswar.

The Results (league):
Pool-I: NCC Directorate (Riya 2, Ravina 2, Tamanna Yadav 2, Sejal, Khushi) bt Birsa Munda Vidyapitha, Rourkela, 8-0.
Pool-K: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Bhubaneswar (Surekha Bahalla 4, Ashima Rout 2, Doli Bhoi 2, Mumuni Das, Mariyam Dhanwar) bt Government Girls Model SSS, Sector-18, Chandigarh (Kamaljeet Kaur, Amrit Kaur) 10-2.
Pool-L: SS Girls HS, Simdega, Jharkhand (Nisha Minj) drew with Punjab Institute of Sports, Bathinda (Lakhveer Kaur) 1-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

