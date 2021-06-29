Wawrinka pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics due to injury problems.

Former world No.3 Wawrinka, 36, underwent an operation on his left foot earlier this year and has not played on the tour since his opening round defeat by Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March.

He underwent an additional procedure on the same foot to correct a small niggle, which will rule him out of the Olympics, Wawrinka's team said in a statement.

Wawrinka, who is currently ranked 30th, won a gold medal in doubles with Roger Federer at the 2008 Beijing Games.

"His team of doctors is extremely confident that they have now resolved the issue and that he will return to full fitness in the near future," the statement added.

"He is very disappointed not to be able to play in the Games and represent Switzerland in Tokyo, but he is already working hard on his recovery and towards his goal of getting back on court as soon as possible."