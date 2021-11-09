Tennis Tennis Linz Open: Ukrainian qualifier Tsurenko beats Alexandrova Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko won seven straight points to finish off fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-6 (2) of Russia in the opening round. AP LINZ, AUSTRIA 09 November, 2021 11:15 IST FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko (pic) won seven straight points to finish off fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-6 (2) of Russia in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday. - GETTY IMAGES AP LINZ, AUSTRIA 09 November, 2021 11:15 IST Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko won seven straight points to finish off fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-6 (2) of Russia in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday.Tsurenko came back from a break down in the second set and from 2-0 behind in the tiebreaker.Alexandrova, who reached the final of the Kremlin Cup last month, was a semifinalist at the Austrian indoor event last year and a runner-up in 2018.READ: Wheelchair tennis champion Alcott to retire after Australian Open Tsurenko next plays Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, who routed Austrian wild card Sinja Kraus 6-1, 6-0.Xinju Wang of China rallied to beat Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a match against the top-seeded Emma Raducanu. The U.S. Open champion from Britain had a bye in the opening round.Also advancing were Alizé Cornet of France, Greet Minnen of Belgium, Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, and Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :