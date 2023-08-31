MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris, Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Lloyd Harris in the second round on Thursday.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 15:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Lloyd Harris (right) in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Lloyd Harris (right) in the second round of the US Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Lloyd Harris (right) in the second round of the US Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Lloyd Harris in the second round of the US Open in New York on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to be third of the four fixtures on day four in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open second-round match between Carlos Alcaraz and Lloyd Harris begins from 4:30 AM IST on Friday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

World No. 1 Alcaraz comes into the second-round clash after spending barely an hour on court in his tournament opener as his opponent - Dominik Koepfer of Germany - was forced to retire while trailing 2-6, 2-3 due to an ankle injury.

In the build-up to the US Open, the 20-year-old Spaniard played two events - Canadian Open (lost to Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals) and Cincinnati Open (lost to Novak Djokovic in the final).

Harris, the 26-year-old from South Africa, had his best result at a Slam in 2021 when he reached the US Open quarterfinals. Last season, he had to undergo surgery for his right wrist and missed the tournaments after French Open. This year, he has not reached the third round of any Major.

He comes into the clash against Alcaraz after a 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4 win over Guido Pella of Argentina.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Alcaraz and Harris have never faced each other.

However, as per atptour.com, Harris used to train with a 15-year-old Alcaraz at Juan Carlos Ferrero’s Academy in Spain as his preparation for the clay court season.

“I was practising every day with Carlos. He was already hitting the forehand way bigger than me and I was like, ‘This is problematic. He’s 15,’” Harris told the website.

