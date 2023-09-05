MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Gauff thrashes Ostapenko to reach semifinal

American sixth seed Gauff dominated Latvia’s 20th seed Ostapenko from start to finish, winning 6-0, 6-2 in just 1hr 8min.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 23:00 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Gauff will face either Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova or Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in the last four on Thursday.
Gauff will face either Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova or Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in the last four on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gauff will face either Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova or Romania's Sorana Cirstea in the last four on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

American sixth seed Coco Gauff bolstered her hopes of securing a maiden Grand Slam title as she enjoyed a stress-free 6-0, 6-2 win over Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals.

Gauff, whose lead-up to the U.S. Open included hardcourt titles in Washington and Cincinnati, converted six of her seven break points and dropped serve just once during the 67-minute match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ostapenko entered the match full of confidence having upset world number one Iga Swiatek in the previous round but against Gauff the misfiring Latvian 20th seed could not find her range and delivered an error-filled performance.

Gauff was in control from the start and showcased excellent court coverage while delivering a steady stream of balls deep into the corners en route to capturing the first set in 20 minutes and limiting Ostapenko to seven points.

ALSO READ
Zverev outduels Sinner at U.S. Open, faces Alcaraz in quarterfinals

Former French Open champion Ostapenko, playing in her first U.S. Open quarter-final, finally got on the board with a break to level the second set at 1-1 but Gauff never wavered as she broke right back and cruised home.

The 19-year-old American went up a double break for a 5-2 lead before closing out the match on her serve in a game in which she had to come back after falling behind 0-30.

With the win, Gauff avenged her round of 16 loss to the Latvian at this year’s Australian Open that left the American in tears.

Up next for Gauff, who is the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals since Serena Williams in 2001, will be either Czech 10th seed and French Open finalist Karolina Muchova or Romanian 30th seed Sorana Cirstea.

