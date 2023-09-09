MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, Final Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Home favourite Coco Gauff will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the duo’s maiden final in New York.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 09:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aryna Sabalenka (left) faces Coco Gauff (right) in the women’s singles final at US Open on Saturday.
Aryna Sabalenka (left) faces Coco Gauff (right) in the women’s singles final at US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka (left) faces Coco Gauff (right) in the women’s singles final at US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Preview (via Reuters)

American teenager Coco Gauff can expect a capacity crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to be in her corner as she fights formidable second seed Aryna Sabalenka for the U.S. Open crown on Saturday.

Sabalenka is already assured the number one spot in the new rankings after the tournament but does not expect an easy road to a second Grand Slam title this year, with vocal home fans hungry to see sixth seed Gauff collect her maiden major title.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

“Of course I would prefer to have someone else or (the) crowd would be a little bit probably like the same to both players,” Sabalenka said with a smile.

“I’m still hoping that probably some of them will be supporting me. Will be just a little bit. Just sometimes, please. Please.”

The Belarusian won the Australian Open to kick off a superb 2023, beat Gauff en route to the Indian Wells final and defeated Iga Swiatek in the Madrid title match.

The Roland Garros and Wimbledon semifinalist ended Swiatek’s long reign as world number one thanks to a terrific New York campaign, where she did not drop a set until her late-night semifinal battle against American Madison Keys.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 5 | Gauff: 3 | Sabalenka: 2
2023 Indian Wells, Quarterfinals: Sabalenka won 6-4, 6-0
2022 Toronto, Third Round: Gauff won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4)
2021 Rome, Third Round: Gauff won 7-5, 6-3
2020 Ostrava, Second Round: Sabalenka won 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(2)
2020 Lexington, Second Round: Gauff won 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4

Sabalenka recovered from a demoralising 6-0 first set loss to beat the 2017 finalist Keys in a fightback for the ages after scarcely facing much of a challenge earlier in the tournament.

Relying on her booming forehand and powerful serve - she has sent over 32 aces in the tournament so far - Sabalenka overwhelmed 13th seed Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round and left China’s Zheng Qinwen with no answers in the quarter-final.

“Going into this final, I think I just have to focus on myself and prepare myself for another fight. You have to fight for it.”,” said Sabalenka, who reached the semi-finals in the previous two editions of the tournament.

TERRIFIC RUN

Gauff will also bring plenty of fight to the court and can launch herself from a domestic fan-favourite to outright American tennis royalty with a win in New York.

She has produced the best tennis of her career this season, winning in Washington before downing Poland’s Swiatek in a breakthrough victory en route to her biggest title in Cincinnati last month.

The terrific run surprised even the 19-year-old, who had all but given up on her season after she crashed out in the first round at Wimbledon.

“When I had that at Wimbledon I was really sort of thinking for off-season and preparing for next year,” she told reporters.

“Even after D.C., didn’t think this would happen. Even after Cincy, didn’t think this would happen. I’m really proud of myself ... there is still a long ways to go.”

Gauff brought the stars out to Flushing Meadows and had former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, in the stands when she opened her campaign on Ashe in a surprisingly tough test from German qualifier Laura Siegemund.

If the teenager had been starstruck against comeback queen Caroline Wozniacki, who she counted as a childhood inspiration, Gauff scarcely showed it as she battled past the former Australian Open winner in the fourth round.

The 2022 Roland Garros runner-up was left with her ears ringing from screaming U.S. fans after beating 10th seed Karolina Muchova to reach the final of the tournament she grew up watching.

“I have been focusing more on myself and my expectations of myself,” said Gauff, who vowed to hold her head high regardless of the outcome on Saturday. “I really believe that now I have the maturity and ability to do it.”

Road to final for Gauff

Semifinal: 6-4, 7-5 against Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

Quarterfinal: 6-0, 6-2 against Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Round of 16: 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

Round of 32: 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 against Elise Mertens (Belgium)

Round of 64: 6-3, 6-4 against Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Round of 128: 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Laura Siegemund (Germany)

Road to final for Sabalenka

Semifinal: 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) against Madison Keys (USA)

Quarterfinal: 6-1, 6-4 against Qinwen Zheng (China)

Round of 16: 6-1, 6-3 against Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

Round of 32: 6-1, 6-1 against Clara Burel (France)

Round of 64: 6-3, 6-2 against Jodie Burrage (Great Britain)

Round of 128: 6-3, 6-2 against Maryna Zanevska (Belgium)

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Coco Gauff /

WTA /

Aryna Sabalenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI: Conway, Mitchell smash tons as New Zealand seals big win over England
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, Final Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil thrashes Bolivia 5-1 in Neymar’s historic appearance
    Reuters
  4. Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 5
    Ramesh Natarajan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, Final Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Medvedev set up singles final, Ram-Salisbury pair wins third straight men’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  3. Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Alcaraz to reach final
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023, Day 13 Order of Play: Gauff faces Sabalenka in women’s final, Pegula-Krajicek eye mixed doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  5. Djokovic beats Shelton to reach 10th US Open final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI: Conway, Mitchell smash tons as New Zealand seals big win over England
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, Final Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil thrashes Bolivia 5-1 in Neymar’s historic appearance
    Reuters
  4. Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 5
    Ramesh Natarajan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment