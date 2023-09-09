US Open 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Medvedev set up singles final, Ram-Salisbury pair wins third straight men’s doubles crown

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev set up the men’s singles final at the US Open in New York on Friday.
Second seed and three-time winner Djokovic defeated local favourite Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) to reach his 10th final at Flushing Meadows.
Third seed and 2021 winner Medvedev knocked out defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal.
In men’s doubles, Rajeev Ram of USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain beat the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden to clinch their third straight title in New York.
Here’s the complete list of results from day 12 of US Open 2023:
Men’s Singles Semifinals
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB)
|BEN SHELTON (USA)
|6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4)
|[3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV
|[1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP)
|7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Men’s Doubles Final
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[3] RAJEEV RAM (USA)/JOE SALISBURY (GBR)
|[6] ROHAN BOPANNA (IND)/MATTHEW EBDEN (AUS)
|2-6, 6-3, 6-4
Women’s Doubles Semifinals
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[16] GABRIELA DABROWSKI (CAN)/ERIN ROUTLIFFE (NZL)
|[8] SU-WEI HSIEH (TPE)/XINYU WANG (CHN)
|6-1, 7-6(4)
|[12] LAURA SIEGEMUND (GER)/VERA ZVONAREVA
|JENNIFER BRADY (USA)/LUISA STEFANI (BRA)
|6-4, 6-1
