MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Medvedev set up singles final, Ram-Salisbury pair wins third straight men’s doubles crown

US Open 2023, Day 12 Results: While Novak Djokovic defeated local favourite Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev knocked out defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals on Friday.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 08:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semifinals on Friday.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semifinals on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semifinals on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev set up the men’s singles final at the US Open in New York on Friday.

Second seed and three-time winner Djokovic defeated local favourite Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) to reach his 10th final at Flushing Meadows.

Third seed and 2021 winner Medvedev knocked out defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

In men’s doubles, Rajeev Ram of USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain beat the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden to clinch their third straight title in New York.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 12 of US Open 2023:

Men’s Singles Semifinals

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB) BEN SHELTON (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4)
[3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV [1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Men’s Doubles Final

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[3] RAJEEV RAM (USA)/JOE SALISBURY (GBR) [6] ROHAN BOPANNA (IND)/MATTHEW EBDEN (AUS) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Women’s Doubles Semifinals

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[16] GABRIELA DABROWSKI (CAN)/ERIN ROUTLIFFE (NZL) [8] SU-WEI HSIEH (TPE)/XINYU WANG (CHN) 6-1, 7-6(4)
[12] LAURA SIEGEMUND (GER)/VERA ZVONAREVA JENNIFER BRADY (USA)/LUISA STEFANI (BRA) 6-4, 6-1

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Grand Slam /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Novak Djokovic /

Daniil Medvedev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Medvedev set up singles final, Ram-Salisbury pair wins third straight men’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  2. BRA 5-1 BOL Highlights, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Rodrygo goals power Brazil to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Alcaraz to reach final
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023 Men’s Semifinals, HIGHLIGHTS: Medvedev beats Alcaraz, faces Djokovic in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Medvedev set up singles final, Ram-Salisbury pair wins third straight men’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  2. Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Alcaraz to reach final
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023, Day 13 Order of Play: Gauff faces Sabalenka in women’s final, Pegula-Krajicek eye mixed doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic beats Shelton to reach 10th US Open final
    Reuters
  5. Rohan Bopanna’s sportsmanship in US Open final: Concedes point after ball clips elbow in men’s doubles summit clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Medvedev set up singles final, Ram-Salisbury pair wins third straight men’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  2. BRA 5-1 BOL Highlights, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Rodrygo goals power Brazil to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Alcaraz to reach final
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023 Men’s Semifinals, HIGHLIGHTS: Medvedev beats Alcaraz, faces Djokovic in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment