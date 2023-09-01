U.S. Open 2023: Yuki, Saketh crash out; Bopanna only Indian in the fray

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their respective opening-round matches in the men’s doubles event at the U.S. Open with veteran Rohan Bopanna being the only Indian to remain in the fray.

The ninth-seeded Polish pair of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski comfortably beat Bhambri and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner 6-3, 7-5, in just about 83 minutes.

Saketh Myneni and his Russian partner Alex Karatsev won the first set in a tie-breaker but were blown away in the next two by Serbian Laslo Djere and Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler. The Serb-Swiss pair won 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

Myneni and his Russian partner couldn’t convert the sole break-point opportunity that they got in the entire match, while the winners were able to win three out of the five in the second and third sets, respectively.

Also, the Indo-Russian duo was badly let down by nine double faults and more than double the number of unforced errors (27) compared to the winners (13).

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair of Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will play their second round men’s doubles match against the unseeded duo of Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Russian Roman Safiullin.

Bopanna and Ebden had defeated Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round.