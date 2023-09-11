MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title

The Dutch star completed her third straight calendar-year Grand Slam, including a Golden Slam in 2021, when she also won the Paralympic gold medal.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 08:02 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
Diede De Groot, of the Netherlands, reacts after defeating Yui Kamiji, of Japan, in the wheelchair women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Diede De Groot, of the Netherlands, reacts after defeating Yui Kamiji, of Japan, in the wheelchair women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II
infoIcon

Diede De Groot, of the Netherlands, reacts after defeating Yui Kamiji, of Japan, in the wheelchair women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II

Diede de Groot won her 12th straight Grand Slam wheelchair singles title on Sunday, beating Yui Kamiji 6-2, 6-2 in the U.S. Open women’s final.

The Dutch star completed her third straight calendar-year Grand Slam, including a Golden Slam in 2021, when she also won the Paralympic gold medal. De Groot has won six straight U.S. Open titles and 20 major singles titles overall — not that she keeps count.

RELATED | Djokovic beats Medvedev to win US Open, equals Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams

“I’d like to really not worry about it too much, because then you’re going to start to think about, ‘Oh, I want to reach this or I want to reach that,’” she said. “I really just want to focus on my game, and that’s what I did today. So that’s what I’m really proud of. But I think just being this consistent is what I’m really proud of. Being able to do it multiple times in the year.”

De Groot hasn’t lost a Grand Slam singles match since falling in the French Open semifinals in 2020.

Alfie Hewett, the No. 2 seed, beat Gordon Reid 6-4, 6-3 in a matchup of British players to win his fourth U.S. Open men’s title.

Related stories

Related Topics

Diede de Groot /

US Open /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title
    AP
  2. England recovers from woeful start to beat New Zealand by 79 runs in rain-affected 2nd ODI
    AP
  3. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
  4. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham makes the cut in New Zealand’s squad; Southee, Williamson return
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title
    AP
  2. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
  3. US Open 2023: Dabrowski and Routliffe win women’s doubles title
    Reuters
  4. WATCH - Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after US Open title
    AFP
  5. US Open 2023, Day 14 Results: Djokovic wins men’s title, Dabrowski-Routliffe become women’s doubles champions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title
    AP
  2. England recovers from woeful start to beat New Zealand by 79 runs in rain-affected 2nd ODI
    AP
  3. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
  4. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham makes the cut in New Zealand’s squad; Southee, Williamson return
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment